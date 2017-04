Police in a Massachusetts town are warning families and friends of those who struggle with opioid addiction to watch out for a bad batch of heroin.

In the last 24 hours, Northampton police say they have responded to six overdose cases, five of which involved heroin. Narcan is being used to revive these individuals.

Anyone in need of information on hotlines, detox programs and more can visit HampshireHOPE.org.