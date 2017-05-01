Authorities in Burlington, Massachusetts, say they're looking for Sarah Curran

Police in Massachusetts are warning the public Monday about alleged threats to shoot a random person.

Authorities in Burlington are asking the public to look out for a gray Jeep Cherokee with Massachusetts plates reading "491VE1" and driven by a woman named Sarah Curran.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or person is asked to call 911 immediately.

Schools in Burlington were locked down for a short time, but authorities determined Curran was no longer in town and lifted the lockdown.

The person is now believed to be in the North Shore area.

More to come.