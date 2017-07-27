A Lunenburg, Vermont woman has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk with juveniles in her car after a family fight.

Police say Denise Roberts, 27 of Lunenburg, was intoxicated when she drove home from the Montpelier area with six juveniles in the vehicle. Three of the children in the vehicle were under the age of ten.

Roberts then allegedly assaulted a family member before fleeing the scene in her vehicle. Roberts was later found in the area of 363 East Concord Road in Lunenburg after her car had been overturned.

She was treated for her injuries and arrested for DUI and held at Northeast Regional Corrections Facility for lack of $1,000 bail.