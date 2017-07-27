Police: Woman Drove Drunk With 6 Juveniles in Car, Assaults Family Member | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Vermont

Vermont

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police: Woman Drove Drunk With 6 Juveniles in Car, Assaults Family Member

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police: Woman Drove Drunk With 6 Juveniles in Car, Assaults Family Member

    A Lunenburg, Vermont woman has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk with juveniles in her car after a family fight.

    Police say Denise Roberts, 27 of Lunenburg, was intoxicated when she drove home from the Montpelier area with six juveniles in the vehicle. Three of the children in the vehicle were under the age of ten.

    Roberts then allegedly assaulted a family member before fleeing the scene in her vehicle. Roberts was later found in the area of 363 East Concord Road in Lunenburg after her car had been overturned.

    She was treated for her injuries and arrested for DUI and held at Northeast Regional Corrections Facility for lack of $1,000 bail.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices