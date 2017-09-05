Police say a cell phone video filmed by a teenager showed that Laura Farrell was swerving in and out of lanes before the crash in Cohasset.

A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly crashed head-on into another vehicle while drunk on Sunday evening.

Cohasset police say 53-year-old Scituate resident Laura Farrell is facing charges including OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to drive in marked lanes.

Police say they responded to the scene of the crash at 130 King St. around 5 p.m.

Police allege Farrell veered into the opposite lane in her 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee and crashed into a 2011 Ford Taurus driven by a 69-year-old Brookline woman. That woman sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to South Shore Hospital.

Another vehicle, a 2015 Ford Edge operated by a 42-year-old Madison male, was also damaged in the crash after the driver swerved to avoid Farrell.

Police say a cell phone video filmed by a teenager in the car behind Farrell’s showed that Farrell was swerving in and out of lanes before the crash.

Farrell will be arraigned Tuesday. It’s not clear if she has an attorney.