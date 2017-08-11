Police: Woman Propositioned, Robbed Man in Wheelchair - NECN
Police: Woman Propositioned, Robbed Man in Wheelchair

The woman tried to steal his gold necklace after he refused to pay for sex

By Rob Michaelson

    A woman was arrested in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday after attempting to prostitute herself before robbing a man in a wheelchair.

    Police say the woman approached the man at Lincoln Street Plaza around 11:45 a.m. to offer him sexual favors for money. When he refused, the woman ripped the gold chain from his neck and tried to run off.

    The man grabbed her arm and yelled for help before several Good Samaritans came to restrain the woman.

    Police arrested Michelle Milardo, 50 of Concord, New Hampshire after she gave officers several false names.

    Milardo was charged with robbery and violation of bail conditions from a May 2017 arrest. She is scheduled to appear in the 9th Circuit Court-Manchester on Friday.

