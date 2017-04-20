Police: Woman Punched, Strangled 16-Year-Old Daughter

A New Hampshire woman is facing charges after allegedly punching and strangling her 16-year-old daughter.

Fifty-one-year-old Leah McKim of Nashua was arrested on Wednesday evening after police officers responded to a domestic disturbance report at a downtown home.

Arriving officers learned that McKim punched and strangled her daughter during an argument, according to a police press release.

The teen was taken to a hospital for her non-life threatening injuries.

McKim was charged with two counts of second degree assault and two counts of simple assault. She was released on $500 cash-only bail pending her Thursday arraignment.

It wasn't immediately clear whether McKim has an attorney.