Police: Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DUI in Rochester

A man was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash in Rochester, New Hampshire Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred on Old Dover Road near the Route 16 highway ramp from Exit 11.

Police say Brandon Maloy, 24, of Rochester, was driving a silver 2005 Ford 500 when he crossed into the opposite lane and struck a 2014 Dodge 1500 pickup truck with Daniel Norwood, 70, of Rochester and Irene Norwood, 73, of Rochester inside.

Maloy’s vehicle struck a mailbox after the crash before stopping on the side of the road.

Maloy and Irene Norwood were both transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicles were both towed from the scene due to the damage that resulted.

Maloy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and operating without a valid license.