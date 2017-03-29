Police in Belmont, New Hampshire, are searching for a piece of construction equipment worth $89,000 that was stolen.

According to police, the owner of a Volvo Excavator Model #EC140 CL reported the theft to police after he was informed the piece was missing from a construction site.

The black and yellow excavator weighs thirty-five thousand pounds and requires a heavy duty truck with a large trailer bed to transport.

Police believe the act of stealing the excavator would have attracted a great deal of attention.

The piece was last seen on State Route 140 in Belmont.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.