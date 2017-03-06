Police in Stoneham, Massachusetts are seeking the public's help in identifying this suspect.

Police are looking for a man believed to have stolen cash from a locked box at a Massachusetts church on at least two occasions.

Stoneham Police said they responded to St. Patrick's Church on Feb. 20 for a report of a larceny. The church janitor told police that around 11:40 a.m. that day, he had witnessed a man using a large screwdriver to pry open a locked church collection box and remove cash from the candle-lighting prayer stand.

The janitor said he yelled at the man, followed him outside, and took several photos of him. The suspect fled with the cash, and the janitor called police.

A similar incident occurred at the same church in October, and police said they believe it might have been the same man. Police didn't say how much money was stolen.

The suspect is described as being in his late 50s or 60s, bald, with gray hair on the sides. He has a stocky build and was wearing a green work coat, red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Police said he might have fled on a burgundy Diamondback brand cruiser bicycle.

"The witness in this case acted smartly, and his actions are commendable," Stoneham police Chief James McIntyre said. "Now we have clear photos, and we hope the public recognizes this individual."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Stoneham police at 781-438-1215.