Police in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, are searching for a man who allegedly shoplifted from a Walmart.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday around 8 a.m.

The suspect can be seen on the video walking out of the store without paying for a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.