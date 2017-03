Police in Wilmington, Massachusetts, are searching for a man who exposed himself to an employee at a local coffee shop.

Police Search for Man Who Exposed Himself at Coffee Shop

Police in Wilmington, Massachusetts, are searching for a man who exposed himself to an employee at a local coffee shop.

According to police, the suspect, who's believed to be between 20-25 years old, walked into the coffee shop around 6:20 p.m. Monday night and exposed himself to an employee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.