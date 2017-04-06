Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a string of shoplifting incidents.

Juan Claudio, 31, of 9 Quincy Street, Worcester, was arrested and charged with two counts of larceny over the value of $250 and five counts of shoplifting.

According to police, officers have been working on a string of incidents that have occurred at two CVS stores in Worcester, one at 115 Stafford Street and the other at 400 Park Avenue.

Police say there have been seven incidents between February 28, 2017 and April 4, 2017.

The total amount of stolen merchandise was $1,345.34.

After checking surveillance video officers learned there was only one suspect involved in the shoplifting and sent his photo around the department.

Officers discovered Claudio was arrested for shoplifting at a Walgreens located at 320 Park Avenue and realized he was the same suspect in the photo from CVS.

A story employee was also able to pick Claudio out as the suspect.

Claudio will be arraigned at the Worcester County District Courthouse on Thursday.