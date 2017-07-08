There is a large police presence on Albany Avenue near Vine Street in Hartford.

An armed robbery suspect who barricaded herself inside a building on Albany Avenue Saturday morning has surrendered peacefully to Hartford police negotiators and is in custody, police said.

The incident started when police responded to an armed robbery on the 1200-block of Albany Avenue around 8:30 a.m. A female suspect with a gun fled the scene in a car. Police tracked the suspect vehicle using surveillance in the area and took the driver into custody.

The driver was cooperative with police, but the armed robbery suspect remained inside a building. The Hartford Police Crisis Negotiation team was called in to speak with her, and neighbors were evacuated as a precaution.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, agreed to surrender and came out of the building with her hands in the air.

Both she and the driver of the vehicle are being interviewed and charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing.