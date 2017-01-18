Malden Police Searching For Missing Man With Brain Inury | NECN
Malden Police Searching For Missing Man With Brain Inury

By Rob Michaelson

    The Malden Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a Malden, Massachusetts man who has gone missing.

    Lewis Rosati, 54. walked away from the Golden Living Center, located at 120 Main Street, on Tuesday.

    He is a white male, dark brown glasses, 5'10", 160lbs last seen wearing dark blue sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white sneakers and a "GO PATS" winter hat with pompom

    Mr. Rosati suffers from memory loss due to a severe brain injury and multiple medical conditions. He was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 17, 2017.

    Any information please contact the Malden Police Department at 781-322-1212.

