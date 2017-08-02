Pop-Up Storms With Flooding Potential

We started off on the hazy and humid side on Wednesday morning, but that humidity along with the sunshine will fuel up the thunderstorms from the middle of the afternoon and into the early evening.

A few of these thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side, with the biggest threats being flash flooding, hail, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of interior Massachusetts, not including the Cape and the Islands, northern Rhode Island, and northeastern Connecticut.

These downpours will be hit or miss, but they will not be quick movers, which is the reason why the Flash Flood Watch was issued through 8 p.m. Wednesday for those locations.

For the evening commute, we're likely going to be contending with some heavy rainfall for most of interior Massachusetts, including that commute from Boston to Worcester and even extending into northern Rhode Island, Springfield, Massachusetts, and Hartford, Connecticut. A few pop-up storms still possible for northern New England, but these are not expected to be severe, but a few could be strong.

The Cape and the Islands will just see increasing cloud cover though the day with temperatures into the upper 70s. An isolated pop-up shower or storm is possible, but it will be too late in the day by the time they get to the Cape and Islands, so they fizzle in strength right before sunset.

Overnight, it will still be on the muggy and mild side with temperatures into the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Any lingering showers dissipate early.

We could start off with fog again early Thursday morning, but the rest of the day brings another summery set-up with a dry and sunny start, before showers and storms pop up by the afternoon. These will not be as widespread as today’s storm threat though.

Friday brings mostly cloudy skies as the warm, humid air mass sticks around, but the weak cold front slipping in from Canada into northern New England will be clashing against the humid air mass, which will cause another round of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into the evening, which could extend into early Saturday as that front traverses the area.

For the first full weekend of August, Saturday remains mostly cloudy with the potential for storms in the morning, a break in the early afternoon and then a few more by the late afternoon. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with more comfortable conditions, highs in the 70s to low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

There’s still a chance for showers late Monday into early Tuesday of next week, but the trend remains in the low to mid 80s.

Stay tuned for updates with our NBC Boston and necn apps.