The owners of Boston's Bostonia Public House Restaurant are looking for whoever stole a portrait of the city's former mayor Raymond Flynn.

The restaurant, located on State Street, has individual portraits on display of all the city's mayors, past and present.

The restaurant posted a message inside the vacant picture frame that said, "We know that Mayor Flynn was popular, but did you really have to steal his portrait? We know who you are. You should be ashamed - all of the other mayors watched you do it. Please return and all will be forgiven."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the restaurant's management.