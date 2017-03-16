Portrait of Former Boston Mayor Flynn Stolen from Bostonia Public House | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Portrait of Former Boston Mayor Flynn Stolen from Bostonia Public House

The restaurant has portraits of all the city's mayors

By Caitlin Fichtel

    The owners of Boston's Bostonia Public House Restaurant are looking for whoever stole a portrait of the city's former mayor Raymond Flynn.

    (Published 43 minutes ago)

    The restaurant, located on State Street, has individual portraits on display of all the city's mayors, past and present.

    The restaurant posted a message inside the vacant picture frame that said, "We know that Mayor Flynn was popular, but did you really have to steal his portrait? We know who you are. You should be ashamed - all of the other mayors watched you do it. Please return and all will be forgiven."

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the restaurant's management.

    Published 42 minutes ago

