Possible Inappropriate Videotaping of Minors at Sacred Heart: Investigation - NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Possible Inappropriate Videotaping of Minors at Sacred Heart: Investigation

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Possible Inappropriate Videotaping of Minors at Sacred Heart: Investigation
    NBC Connecticut
    File photo of Sacred Heart University

    Sacred Heart University said it is working with local and state authorities to investigate allegations of possible inappropriate videotaping of minors on campus.

    The alleged incident happened at a sports camp that has been held at the university for the past two decades, the director of communications at the school said. 

    The school said "steps have been taken" to remove the individuals who were allegedly involved in the videotaping.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    No other details were immediately available. 

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices