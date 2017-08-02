Sacred Heart University said it is working with local and state authorities to investigate allegations of possible inappropriate videotaping of minors on campus.
The alleged incident happened at a sports camp that has been held at the university for the past two decades, the director of communications at the school said.
The school said "steps have been taken" to remove the individuals who were allegedly involved in the videotaping.
An investigation is ongoing.
No other details were immediately available.
