Tomorrow: More sunshine than clouds, highs near 20, wind from the northwest 20-30 mph, stronger gusts.

Today: Sun & clouds, afternoon and evening snow squalls. High in the 30s south, 20s north. Wind from west 15-20 mph, stronger in snow squalls.

Potential snow squalls, and one of the coldest days of the season on the way tomorrow.

Though the wind is not as strong as yesterday we do have another front pulling some even colder air into New England this afternoon. It doesn't arctic cold front that will produce scattered snow squalls late in the day and this evening. For much of the day we have sunshine and temperatures in the 30s south, and 20s north. Wind today from the Northwest 15 to 25 mph.

A few snow flurries are possible throughout the day, then we are going to have a broken line of snow showers with possible snow squalls coming from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Snow squalls can reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile, creating a rapid icy coating on roadways. A rough estimate on timing is in the Hartford and Springfield area between 3 and 4 PM, to the eastern shores of Massachusetts between 7 and 9 PM.

The snow squall potential is aimed more for central and southern New England, as the mountains of northern New England will continue to have intermittent flurries and cold weather.

Partial clearing overnight with low temperature getting down to the teens south and single numbers north. Wind tonight increasing to 20 to 30 mph and gusty.

Tomorrow is mostly sunny but one of the coldest days of the winter, with a high temperature in the 10s north to low 20s south. Wind from the northwest 20-30 mph, generating wind chills near 0°.

Clear skies tomorrow night with low temperature in the single numbers and teens.

Sunday looks like a bright day with less wind, high temperature warming back up to 32° or even a bit warmer, and much less windy.

Clouds increase on Monday as we continue to warm up, it looks dry with a high temperature in the 40s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers and high temperature well into the 50s.

A front on Wednesday will bring in slightly colder air with more sun than clouds and a high temperature in the 40s.

Another cold front comes through on Thursday and Friday, this time we may end up with showers of rain and/or snow. Next weekend could end up more wintry with temperatures back down to near freezing and the possibility of some spotty snow.