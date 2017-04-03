The Maine lobster industry is in a pinch as the EU and Canada are close to completing a deal to eliminate tariffs on live lobster. This would mean European countries could import Canadian lobster at an eight percent discount, jeopardizing what is a $200 million market for Maine lobster exports. The Maine lobster industry is now putting pressure on politicians to negotiate a better trade deal for the US.

Maine Lobster Industry in Jeopardy Due to Possible New Deal

A new trade deal between Canada and the European Union has New England fishermen reeling, worried that their live lobster exports won’t be able to compete.

The Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CETA) eliminates tariffs on live Canadian lobster, monkfish, and scallops, shipped to the nations in the European Union.

The treaty could go into effect as soon as May.

“This impacts the entire lobster business,” said Annie Tselikis, the Executive Director of the Maine Lobster Dealers Association. “It puts U.S. shippers at a real disadvantage.”

Currently, the European market makes up about 15-20 percent of all American lobster exports, according to Tselikis. It is a $200 million industry.

Tselikis said CETA saves European customers about one Euro per pound when buying Canadian lobster. “When you’re shipping millions of pounds, that adds up very fast,” she said.

While the U.S. can’t stop CETA, politicians could try to negotiate a better deal for American lobster.

The industry is appealing to the Congressional delegation in Maine and Massachusetts, as well as the Trump administration. They’re asking for the same reduction in tariffs that the Canadian lobstermen received.

“They need to level the playing field for us,” said Steve Train, a lobstermen in Portland.

All four members of Maine’s Congressional delegation are pushing for a solution, while Governor LePage reaches out to the Department of Commerce.

“With the CETA implementation fast approaching, I am respectfully requesting your assistance to avoid placing Maine at a serious economic trade disadvantage, which could potentially devastate our seafood industry and the man families who rely on it to earn a living,” Gov. LePage wrote in a March 28 letter to Secretary Wilbur Ross.