Powerful Ocean Storm Brings Clouds, Possible Flurries

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, flurries possible, high in the 30s, wind from the northeast 20-25 mph.

We have a very close call with a nor'easter overnight and through Sunday. While most of New England enjoys a sunny Sunday with temperatures in the 30s to near 40°, it is a different story near the shoreline.

A storm taking shape south of Nantucket is intensifying as it slowly moves towards the northeast with bands of rain and snow coming right up to the coast line.

The best chance for any precipitation is on Cape Cod and The Islands where it's a mix of mostly light snow and or rain. For the Boston St. Patrick's Day parade the sky is mostly cloudy with possible flurries or light snow activity.

In both cases the precipitation should be light enough, and the temperature warm enough, that we do not have any snowfall accumulation.

In western and northern New England we have more sunshine than clouds, a fairly nice day with high temperatures near 40° and light wind. Wind at the coast however may gust 30 to 40 mph, or even higher on Cape Cod and Nantucket, where a wind advisory is in effect.

The slow-moving storm will keep coastal areas windy and cloudy overnight Sunday.

Elsewhere mostly clear skies with overnight low temperature in the 20s to low 30s.

High pressure should move in with fair skies for Monday and some actual melting with a high temperature in the 40s. Wind should go light and variable except for still gusting from the north along the eastern shore line.

Another front from Canada pushes in Tuesday with clouds and a few rain showers, changing to snow showers in northern New England, late in the day and overnight. There will be high temperatures on Tuesday in the 40s to near 50° at the South Coast, while falling into the 30s and northern New England.

The air coming to New England Wednesday is straight from the North Pole; that means very cold wind with a high temperature in the 20s to lower 30s, and more sun than clouds.

It's a strong, high-pressure system that should have a clear sky here Wednesday night and Thursday, with record low temperatures possible near 0° in the coldest spots Thursday morning, warming into the 20s north and 30s south for bright and brisk afternoon.

More rapid-fire changes on Friday as a warm front approaches from the south, at the same time a new cold front approaches from the north.

It is likely that will have a period of rain and/or wintry mix, changing to rain showers, later Friday and early Saturday.

Low pressure is likely to cross over New England on Saturday night and Sunday. To the north of the low pressure system we will have snow and to the south will be rain. Once again, it's too early to make the call on that one.

But it looks like more cold will come in behind that system for later next weekend into the following week.

Such is springtime in the Northeast.