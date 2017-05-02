Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|VermontPredictionPower UP NEXT XPredictionPowerLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.necn.com/news/new-england/PredictionPower_NECN-421089513.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.necn.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=421089513&videoID=HOMX_E8EqKPb&origin=necn.com&sec=news&subsec=new-england&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«» no description Updated 4 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest new-england updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters