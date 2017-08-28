President of Houston Pats Fan Club Weathering the Storm

Amanda Howe considers herself lucky.

The Pepperell, Massachusetts native only had five inches of water in her suburban Houston home.

“We had water that started to leak in through the side of the house and flooded out our living room, utility room, living room, and started creeping into our bedroom as well,” Howe said.

Howe and her fiancée spent Friday sandbagging around the house.

“We bought as much sand as we could,” said Howe. “It was going like hot cakes.”

But a downpour that lasted more than six hours on Saturday caused the water to start gushing in.

But she knows it could have been worse.

“Just down the road about 10 minutes you have people who had to be rescued by boat who were on their roofs of their houses,” said Howe.

Howe is one of countless Houston area residents originally from New England.

She’s president of the Patriots Fans of Houston club, and as a 17-year-veteran of Texas storms she’s helping her fellow football friends get through this one.

“People weren’t sure what to do,” said Howe. “They had just moved here, they don’t what to expect.”

Howe reaching out through the organization’s Facebook page with evacuation routes and resources.

“We’re a community,” said Howe. “We love where we live, to come together out here, that’s what we’re going to do because Houston’s our home, we love it here even when Mother Nature is trying to tear it down.”



