'Pretty Bad': Witnesses Describe Car Auction Crash Chaos
2 Dead in Auto Auction Crash
Massachusetts

By Alysha Palumbo and Kaitlin Flanigan

    Andre Fedorov described the moments when a car crashed into a building in Billerica, Mass., killing at least 2.

    Witnesses who saw a driver lose control of a car inside a Massachusetts auto auction, hitting attendees, described the horrific and surreal scene.

    At least two people were killed and at least a dozen others were injured in the crash at Lynnway's Greater Boston Auto Auction in Billerica on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

    PHOTOS: 2 Dead After Accident at Auto Auction in Mass.

    Andre Fedorov said he and others started running after they heard a loud noise inside the auction.

    When he arrived, he saw a car that had gone through the wall, and people lying on the ground.

    "It's pretty bad," he told us as he walked into the parking lot.

    Another man at the scene, who declined being named, said he saw people on the ground after rushing over.

    "In the military, I've seen things like that, but not in civilian life," he said. "You don't expect to see that in civilian life."

    That man had been on the floor just moments before the crash and ran back after the crash.

    "I was standing right where that car went through," he said. "Thank God I wasn't there."

    A woman who works for a finance company and regularly attends the auction on Wednesdays, but who was not inside at the time of Wednesday's incident, said the situation is sad.

    "It's kind of surreal right now," she said. "It's hard to actually digest what is taking place. I'm hoping for the best for everybody and their families."

    Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

