'Healing Can Start': Community Reacts to Arrest in Murdered Jogger Case | NECN
BREAKING: 
Arrest Made in Murdered Jogger Case
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

'Healing Can Start': Community Reacts to Arrest in Murdered Jogger Case

By Perry Russom and Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    An arrest has been made in the case of murdered jogger Vanessa Marcotte.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Residents of a Massachusetts community shocked by the grisly murder of a woman while she was jogging, are breathing a sigh of relief after investigators announced an arrest in connection with the case.

    At the Mountainside Market, a staple in the quiet town of Princeton, people said they were relieved to hear about an arrest in the murder of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte, but also curious to learn more about the suspect, identified by sources as 31-year-old Angel Cordero Ortiz.

    Princeton Jogger Murder Investigation

    The Investigation Into Vanessa Marcotte's Murder
    NBC Boston

    "It will be interesting to see his story, where he came from, and what his motivations were," Ryan Gibbons said while stopping during a bike ride Saturday morning. "I'm sure there's, you know, all kinds of things you can speculate about him, but until they dig, we're not going to know for a fact."

    Emily Truax said she's paid close attention to the "nerve-wracking" case because her best friend lives in the area.

    "I'm hoping that it brings the family some closure," she said about the arrest. "It's the best we can really hope for."

    Another woman who lives in the area said the community will feel relieved that "justice is about to start."

    Family of Murdered Jogger Speaks Out, Announces Foundation

    [NECN] Family of Murdered Jogger Speaks Out, Announces Foundation
    The family of murdered jogger Vanessa Marcotte made their first public statement in four months on Wednesday.
    (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

    "I think everyone just wants justice for her, so maybe that can start and a little bit of healing can start" as well, she said.

    Marcotte, a former Google employee who lived in New York City, was visiting her mother in Princeton in August 2016 when she left for a jog one morning. She never returned.

    Investigators found her body later that evening in a remote, wooded-area naked and partially burned. There were also signs that she had struggled with her attacker.

    Marcotte's family has no comment on the investigation at this time.

    DNA Profile Reveals Person of Interest in Jogger's Murder

    [NECN] DNA Profile Reveals Person of Interest in Jogger's Murder

    Thanks to a DNA profile, authorities say they have the DNA profile of a person of interest in their ongoing investigation into the murder of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte, who was killed after going out for a jog in Princeton, Massachusetts.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017)

    State police are expected to speak with the Worcester district attorney Saturday afternoon.

    Stay with us as this story develops.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices