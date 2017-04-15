An arrest has been made in the case of murdered jogger Vanessa Marcotte.

Residents of a Massachusetts community shocked by the grisly murder of a woman while she was jogging, are breathing a sigh of relief after investigators announced an arrest in connection with the case.

At the Mountainside Market, a staple in the quiet town of Princeton, people said they were relieved to hear about an arrest in the murder of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte, but also curious to learn more about the suspect, identified by sources as 31-year-old Angel Cordero Ortiz.

"It will be interesting to see his story, where he came from, and what his motivations were," Ryan Gibbons said while stopping during a bike ride Saturday morning. "I'm sure there's, you know, all kinds of things you can speculate about him, but until they dig, we're not going to know for a fact."

Emily Truax said she's paid close attention to the "nerve-wracking" case because her best friend lives in the area.

"I'm hoping that it brings the family some closure," she said about the arrest. "It's the best we can really hope for."

Another woman who lives in the area said the community will feel relieved that "justice is about to start."

Family of Murdered Jogger Speaks Out, Announces Foundation

The family of murdered jogger Vanessa Marcotte made their first public statement in four months on Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

"I think everyone just wants justice for her, so maybe that can start and a little bit of healing can start" as well, she said.

Marcotte, a former Google employee who lived in New York City, was visiting her mother in Princeton in August 2016 when she left for a jog one morning. She never returned.

Video DA Shares DNA Profile of Person of Interest in Jogger Murder

Investigators found her body later that evening in a remote, wooded-area naked and partially burned. There were also signs that she had struggled with her attacker.

Marcotte's family has no comment on the investigation at this time.

DNA Profile Reveals Person of Interest in Jogger's Murder

Thanks to a DNA profile, authorities say they have the DNA profile of a person of interest in their ongoing investigation into the murder of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte, who was killed after going out for a jog in Princeton, Massachusetts. (Published Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017)

State police are expected to speak with the Worcester district attorney Saturday afternoon.

