Trump Wades Into L.L. Bean Heiress Donation Controversy

President-elect Donald Trump spoke out against a social media campaign encouraging shoppers to boycott Maine-based retailer L.L.Bean.

The founder's granddaughter, Linda Bean, contributed to a pro-Trump PAC, but New England shoppers said that won't stop them from supporting the company.

"It isn't fair that we make a judgment about what someone's personal decision was because they're attached to a company," said Mark Murphy.

"I think that it's a New England company, and I think we should stand by LL Bean," said Denny McNeice.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that Bean donated $60,000 to Make America Great Again, LLC, a PAC supporting the president-elect.

"I think she probably made a mistake and sending it to the wrong place," said McNeice.

Trump thanked Bean Thursday morning with a tweet speaking out against the proposed boycott.

"Thank you to Linda Bean of LL Bean for your great support and courage," Trump tweeted. "People will support you even more now. Buy LL Bean."

"It's good to appreciate what people do for you," said Murphy. "Somebody does something nice for me, I say saying 'thank you' is a pretty good idea."

"L.L.Bean does not endorse political candidates, take positions on political matters, or make political contributions," the company said in a statement. "Simply put, we stay out of politics. To be included in this boycott campaign is simply misguided."

Trump's tweet Thursday morning came after Bean's appearance on Fox News. She said the campaign to boycott is a bullying tactic toward her and the company.