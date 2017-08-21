Probation Hearing for Woman in Texting Suicide Case

With her defense attorney Joseph Cataldo at left, Michelle Carter listens to her sentencing for involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. She was sentenced to 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter.

The woman convicted of urging her boyfriend to kill himself is expected in court Monday morning for her probation hearing.

Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death.

Carter, now 20, was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014.

In dozens of text messages, Carter urged Roy to follow through on his talk of taking his own life. "The time is right and you are ready ... just do it babe," Carter wrote in a text the day he killed himself.

Carter has been sentenced to 15 months behind bars. The judge granted a stay in her incarceration while her appeals move through the Massachusetts' appellate system. During the stay, the rules of Carter's probation will apply.