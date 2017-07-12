Proposal to Ban Nips in Maine Rejected

A proposal from Maine governor Paul Lepage to end the sale of alcohol in tiny nip bottles was shot down Tuesday evening.

The Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations rejected the governor’s proposal, which came after a disagreement with with the legislature over adding a 5 cent deposit to the nips, according to WCSH.

The proposal was rejected by a 4 to 1 vote.

Director of the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations Greg Mineo said at Tuesday’s hearing that these nips are making it too easy for drivers to drink behind the wheel.

The 5 cent deposit on nips will go into effect in January of 2019.