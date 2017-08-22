Proposed Ordinance Would Ban Jet Skis on Merrimack River in Lowell - NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Proposed Ordinance Would Ban Jet Skis on Merrimack River in Lowell

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Proposed Ordinance Would Ban Jet Skis on Merrimack River in Lowell

    City leaders in Lowell, Massachusetts, are considering a ban on Jet-Skis on the Merrimack River following two deadly collisions this summer.

    A 16-year-old girl was killed Aug. 13 when she was thrown off her Jet Ski after getting hit by Douglas DeMatos, 32, of Lowell. DeMatos is accused of boating while drunk.

    On the Fourth of July, 39-year-old Juan Arroyo-Ortiz, of Lawrence, was killed after a collision with another Jet Ski rider.

    City officials are now calling for an ordinance to ban Jet Skis on the river.

    "It's been out of control over there. It's a free for all," said Lowell City Councilor Rodney Elliot. "It's also been a tragic summer with two fatalities, and I think this ordinance is imperative that we adopt it and we do it in a timely manner."

    The ordinance will be discussed in a public hearing on Sept. 12.

    Published 40 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices