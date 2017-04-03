The prosecution in Aaron Hernandez's double murder trial is getting close to resting its case against the former New England Patriots star.

Testimony started Friday morning with the cousin of the prosecution's star witness, Alexander Bradley, whom Hernandez is accused of shooting in an attempt to silence him about the killings.

Bradley took the stand himself for much of last week, saying he saw Hernandez pull the trigger in the double murders and described how Hernandez pulled the trigger on him months later to try and silence him.

Hernandez is on trial in the shooting deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Prosecutors say Hernandez gunned the victims down at a Boston stoplight after one of them bumped into him at a nightclub, spilling a drink, in July 2016. Hernandez is also charged with witness intimidation in connection to Bradley's shooting.

On Thursday, Hernandez's fiancee testified she learned to keep quiet and "not to ask any questions" in certain situations. She also claimed to have no recollection of the call phone records show Hernandez made to her on the night he allegedly murdered Furtado and de Abreu.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez's testimony for the prosecution came under the grant of immunity. Jenkins-Hernandez, who has a 4-year-old daughter with Hernandez, said she took his name in 2015.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 fatal shooting of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the Jenkins-Hernandez's sister.