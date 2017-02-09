Prosecutors: Man Shot by Police Was Dangerous

Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man who was shot and paralyzed by a police officer should be held without bail because he's a danger to an officer he's accused of attacking.

The Republican reports that defense lawyer Lawrence Madden said Wednesday Clifford Ahern is no danger to anyone after he was shot twice in the back by East Longmeadow police Officer Joseph Dalessio. A judge took prosecutors' request under advisement.

Authorities say the shooting occurred after 60-year-old Ahern fled a traffic stop in November. Ahern was wanted on a warrant alleging he assaulted his wife.

Authorities say Ahern drove to his house, exited his car with a knife and charged Sgt. Steven Manning. They say Dalessio then shot Ahern.

Ahern has denied charges including armed assault with intent to murder.