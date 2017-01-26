Protesters hung a pro-immigration sign over Route 1A and rallied in Maverick Square Thursday morning. (Published 5 minutes ago)

A group of protesters hung a banner with a message supporting immigration over a highway in East Boston Thursday morning.

A banner with "Un Dia Sin Inmigrantes" written on it was hung over the footbridge before Sumner Tunnel on Route 1A around 7am.

The translation of the banner is "a day without immigrants."

The protestors moved the banner from the footbridge and closer to the entrance of the tunnel. The group then moved the banner to Maverick Square.