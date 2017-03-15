Puppy With 'Worst Ever' Mange Seeks Home

A puppy with what officials at Boston’s MSPCA-Angell are calling the "worst ever" case of mange they've ever seen is seeking a new home.

MSPCA officials said a Boston animal control official found the 4-month-old bulldog/pit bull mix shivering on a Dorchester street on Feb. 22 and rushed her to the Jamaica Plain facility.

All of the dog’s fur had been stripped away and she was covered in painful, oozing sores.

A veterinary technician at the clinic said she had never seen such a severe case of mange in her 11 years of practice.

The dog, now named "Sheba," was too weak to stand or walk when she was first admitted, and was placed on antibiotics and pain medicine. Dr. Klaus Loft of Angell’s Dermatology practice has also been treating Sheba with a special drug to boost her immune system.

Officials say she still has a ways to go, but is doing well.

Anyone who is interested in adopting Sheba can visit the MSPCA shelter during open hours to apply for her.