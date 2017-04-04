Little League President Accused of Sexual Assault

The president of the Putnam Little League immediately resigned after he was accused of sexual assault.

Police arrested Kyle A. Aldrich, 33, of Putnam, on Friday and charged him with first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. The arrest warrant is sealed, but the news release Putnam police issued on Friday night says the arrest warrant charged Aldrich with "several sex related offenses."

The Putnam Little League announced that Aldrich was removed as president immediately and will be replaced by Reggie Fowler.

"As a board we assure you that the safety of the children in this organization and the integrity of our mission is our utmost priority and supersedes all else," the league's board of directors said in a statement to parents and sponsors.

Aldrich's bond was set at $150,000. He was released from custody, according to the court docket posted online.

He is due back in court on May 5.