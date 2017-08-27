Quiet Weather Trend Continues Locally Early this Week

Tuesday: A few more clouds. Highs in the 60s to near 70.

High pressure continues to dominate the weather around New England, offering more quiet and fall-like conditions.

Sunday night will again be quite brisk with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s in most cities and towns.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday, with ample sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. It’ll be coolest at the coast with an onshore wind. The wind will be fairly light north of Boston, but a little stronger south of Boston.

That increase in wind occurs as an area of low pressure organizes off the coast of South Carolina. Given its tropical origins this may form into Irma over the coming days.

The storm will pass out to sea, but it will graze New England with a few extra clouds Tuesday into Wednesday along with that stiff breeze for the Cape, Islands, and South Coast. Wave heights and the risk of rip currents will also increase, but highs will stay locked in the 60s and 70s.

If the storm tracks close enough a few showers may also clip far Southeastern New England during that time, but the extra track will determine that.

Regardless it will depart late Wednesday. A separate batch of showers drops through New England on Thursday as highs reach the 70s to near 80, before we cool back down for Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will warm over the course of the Labor Day weekend, as we see it right now.