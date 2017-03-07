A rolling ad on a Massachusetts family's van helped them get one loved one a kidney. Now they're hoping another ad will do the same for another family member in need.

"As soon as I got the kidney I felt like a superhuman. I felt amazing like I hadn't felt in 10-15 years," said Nathan Knowles, of Quincy, describing how it felt before he got his kidney transplant.

Nathan suffers from polycystic kidney disease, a genetic disorder where cysts grow on the kidney and eventually can lead to a kidney transplant.

Around Mother's Day in 2015, Nathan was on the waiting list for a new kidney and his wife had an idea to put up a sticker sign on the window of their van in hopes of finding a donor.

"(I) started driving it around town to and from work and low and behold you started getting emails it was great a steady stream," he explained.

By June 2016, Nathan had a donor and a successful transplant.

Now Nathan's uncle Matthew Knowles has the same disorder and needs a kidney so the family says they are going to try the same thing. Matthew had a transplant back in 2006 but it has since failed and he is on dialysis.

"Right before I went on dialysis it was time to go on just with how sick you feel. They say there is nothing worse than being on dialysis except not being on dialysis," Matthew explained. "It would be incredible - just a quality of life thing going to dialysis doesn't sound like much but it's four hours 3 days a week it impacts your family life."

Matthew Knowles needs a donor with a blood type of A or O. To see if you are a match, visit his Facebook page.