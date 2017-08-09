Quincy Thief Claims to be From the Water Department

A scam in which men pretend to be from the city water department has spread from Braintree to Quincy.

Giovanna Iacovangelo says she had no idea the man she let into her home in Quincy was an impostor, pretending to be from the city’s water department.

“He said I want to test the water,” said Iacovangelo. “I want you to come down with me.”

So Giovanna, her husband, and the stranger went to the basement.

“The guy opened the faucet,” recounted the 74-year-old. “He said let it run the water, at least 5-10 minutes, until the water’s coming blue…and I’ll be back in 5 to 10 minutes.”

But the mystery man never returned.

So Giovanna went upstairs, and noticed something wasn’t right.

“When I went upstairs, I found the bedroom open, the light on, drawer open,” said Iacovangelo. “I ran fast down to the cellar, I said Antonio--they rob us!”

Her bracelets were missing and she’s not sure what else may have been taken..

It happened Tuesday afternoon, just as police in nearby Braintree were warning people about two similar incidents earlier in the day.

Iacovangelo said she thought the man at her door was the real thing.

“Otherwise I wouldn’t open the door,” said Iacovangelo. “I believed it.”

Quincy police say employees from the water department will always have identification and they’ll be driving a city marked vehicle.