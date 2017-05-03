Police: Children Found Living in Squalor

A Massachusetts woman was charged with endangering her children after police say they found separately by themselves and living in deplorable conditions in a Quincy apartment.

Quincy police say 30-year-old Latoya Brown-Allen pleaded not guilty to two charges of reckless endangerment of a child on Wednesday after officers were called to a 7-Eleven on Copeland Street Tuesday evening for a report of a 6-year-old boy that was by himself.

When officers spoke with the boy, he reportedly said he couldn't remember his street address, but told them his mother's name.

Police say they searched their database and found Brown-Allen's apartment, and when officers went to it, they found a 3-year-old child inside the apartment, which was described as being in squalor.

Brown-Allen was released without bail on the condition she not contact her children, who are now in the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families' custody, police said. Her apartment has also been condemned.