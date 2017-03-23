This is a file photo from the scene in Sept. 2016.

Police say a man who fatally ran over his wife in the driveway of their Quincy, Massachusetts, home last year has been indicted for murder.

Yan Long Chow, 55, is set to be arraigned Thursday at 2 p.m. in Norfolk Superior Court for the murder of his wife Zhen Li, who was 52.

Police officers spent hours examining the scene of a fatal crash in which a man ran over his wife in a driveway in Quincy, Massachusetts. (Published Friday, Sept. 2, 2016)

According to Quincy Police, in September, Chow was backing out of the driveway on Phillips St. when he struck Li. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chow did not originally face charges in her death.

Quincy police, collision reconstruction officers and state police have been investigating since the incident.

It's not clear if Chow has an attorney.