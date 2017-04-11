Police: Uber Driver Takes Off With Baby in Backseat

Child welfare officials had to be notified after an Uber driver drove off with a Massachusetts couple's baby, according to police.

Quincy police said the incident happened Sunday night when an unnamed mother and father took an Uber with their 9-month-old child.

The Uber driver stopped at a Tedeschi Food Shops on Washington Street so the mother and father could get a drink, but then took off, according to police.

"We're trying to contact him, we can't get through," the child's father said of the Uber driver in a phone call to 911.

Police said the Uber driver, who was tracked down in Weymouth using the Uber app, thought only the child's father had gotten out of the car and that the child's mother was still in the car when he continued to drive.

No charges were filed against the Uber driver because there was no intent, according to police.

However, a 51A was filed with the state's Department of Children and Families per protocol because the child was separated from its parents.