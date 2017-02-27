A Massachusetts man faced a judge Monday after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver in an road-rage incident last Friday afternoon.

The Norfolk district attorney's office said Derek Horner, 34, of Brockton pleaded not guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

The incident happened near the intersection of Federal Avenue and Water Street in Quincy. There's no word on what started the alleged road-rage incident. State police tell us troopers were unable to find a weapon.

The judge ordered Horner to be held on $15,000 cash bail, for him to stay away from the victim and to surrender all of his firearms.

Horner, who is being represented by attorney Joseph DeFazio, is due back in court on March 24 for a pre-trial hearing.