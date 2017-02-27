$15K Bail Ordered for Man Accused of Pulling Gun on Another Driver | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

$15K Bail Ordered for Man Accused of Pulling Gun on Another Driver

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Quincy Police Department
    Derek Horner, 34, of Brockton

    A Massachusetts man faced a judge Monday after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver in an road-rage incident last Friday afternoon.

    The Norfolk district attorney's office said Derek Horner, 34, of Brockton pleaded not guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

    The incident happened near the intersection of Federal Avenue and Water Street in Quincy. There's no word on what started the alleged road-rage incident. State police tell us troopers were unable to find a weapon.

    The judge ordered Horner to be held on $15,000 cash bail, for him to stay away from the victim and to surrender all of his firearms.

    Horner, who is being represented by attorney Joseph DeFazio, is due back in court on March 24 for a pre-trial hearing.

    Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices