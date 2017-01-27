Quincy police have arrested the operator of an illegal home marijuana delivery service and seized tens of thousands of dollars of inventory.

Police executed a search warrant on Thursday and arrested Ray Crowell, 33, for operating an illegal marijuana delivery service. Officers seized $60,000 of marijuana and marijuana products, and $4,000 in cash from Crowell during the arrest.

The Quincy Drug Control Unit had been investigating the illegal sales from his home at 34 Oval Road in Quincy, Massachusetts, for the past few months.

Investigation found that the operation had generated approximately $10,000 worth of business per week.

Crowell was charged with Distribution Class D (marijuana), Distribution Class C (THC oil), Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C (THC oil), Manufacturing Class C (THC oil), and Cultivating Class D (marijuana).

Crowell, who operated under the name "Boston's Best Buds," posted a message reassuring his customers on the website AllBud.com.

"Spent all day in jail. Inventory temporarily seized. Things should be back to normal within the week. Will have updates tomorrow., Thank you :)"