Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

A Rhode Island man has died in Maine third snowmobile-related fatality this season.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Edmond Imondi, 53, was on a trail with two friends west of Millinocket Lake.

Imondi failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a series of trees.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but officials say speed and unfamiliarity with the trail appear to be factors.