RI Woman Charged with DUI After Crashing into Liquor Store

A Rhode Island woman was arrested on a DUI charge after crashing her car into a liquor store in North Stonington, according to Connecticut State Police.

State Police said that 48-year-old Katrina Oliver, of West Kingston, Rhode Island, crashed her vehicle into the Cork and Barrel Liquor store at 270 Clarks Falls Road around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported.

According to police, Oliver failed field sobriety tests and was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

Oliver was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5.