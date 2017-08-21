RI Woman Charged with DUI After Crashing into Liquor Store - NECN
RI Woman Charged with DUI After Crashing into Liquor Store

    A Rhode Island woman was arrested on a DUI charge after crashing her car into a liquor store in North Stonington, according to Connecticut State Police.

    State Police said that 48-year-old Katrina Oliver, of West Kingston, Rhode Island, crashed her vehicle into the Cork and Barrel Liquor store at 270 Clarks Falls Road around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported.

    According to police, Oliver failed field sobriety tests and was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

    Oliver was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5.

