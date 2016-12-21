Racist Graffiti Found in Fitchburg, Massachusetts | NECN
Racist Graffiti Found in Fitchburg, Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro

    Swastikas and racial slurs have been appearing on buildings in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and police are working to identify a suspect.

    According to Fitchburg Police, hateful graffiti has been found in various locations since last week. The city's Department of Public Works has removed all of the markings that have been found.

    Affected buildings have included the Homestead Primitives antique shop on River Street, Sullivan's Package Store on River Street, Fitchburg Access Television on Kimball Street and a vacant McDonald's on Kimball Street.

    Investigators believe a single person is responsible for all of the incidents.

    Published at 2:41 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016

