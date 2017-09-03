Overnight Sunday Night: Rain ends, clearing. Lows in the 50s. Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Tuesday: Partly cloudy, muggy and breezy. Storm north and west. Highs in the 80s. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Rain continues to pull through New England this evening, eventually ending from south to north with time.

Most communities picked up 0.25-0.75”, with a few locally higher amounts.

Skies will gradually clear overnight as well, setting us up for a terrific Labor Day.

Sunshine will be widespread on Monday with low humidity and highs around 80.

Tuesday turns muggy and windy as highs again reach the 80s. An approaching cold front will trigger a few showers, downpours, or thunderstorms north and west of Boston, especially during the afternoon.

That same front then slow down and crawls through New England during the mid-week time-frame. That means more periodic rain on both Wednesday and Thursday. If we’re lucky we’ll push the front and rain offshore just in time for the Patriots opener, but it will be close.

Late week all eyes turn south, where Hurricane Irma will be nearing the Bahamas. With a large area of high pressure sitting in the middle of the Atlantic, and a dip in the jet stream over the East Coast, the storm will either move toward landfall along the East Coast, or be swept out to sea.

At this early juncture an East Coast landfall of some kind would be favored, but it’s still too early to know much more than that.