More Rain and Warmer Temperatures Ahead

Temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees this morning as rain continues to fall across Southern New England.

Rain will exit region just after sunrise as a modest cold front pushes east. Skies begin to clear around late morning and continue through the afternoon. Temperatures today will climb into the 40s and 50s throughout New England.

Clouds build back in across our area this evening as yet another round of rain moves in. We may need to watch for possible dense fog that may develop thanks to our remaining snowpack and increasing dew points.

Thursday will also be warm, temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s. At the south coast, temperatures may climb to 60°.

Expecting cloudy skies as we pass in between weather systems. Friday, temperatures begin to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s as an cold front swings through New England from Canada.

Expecting rain showers south and snow showers north before the frontal passage. Gusty northwest winds will develop late in the day.

Looking ahead into Saturday, mostly sunny skies prevail earlier in the day before a quick weather system threatens to bring some snow showers to the region Saturday night. Temperatures will feel a lot more like January this weekend – in the 20s and 30s.

We will warm into the 40s by the start of the work week with unsettled weather returning. No widespread snowfall is expected.