Stellar Sunday, Heavy Rain Should Stay Out to Sea

After a fantastic Friday, It will be cool and a bit crisp on Friday night for far northern New England as dry air settles in from Canada, allowing another round of patchy valley fog by morning.

Lows will dip into the 50s, with a few into the upper 40s in the lakes and mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire, with mid-60s expected elsewhere where clouds will continue to linger.

We dodge a bullet as a complex coastal storm just misses to our south, with the majority of heavy rain remaining out to sea and just a few outer rain bands reaching those heading to the Cape and the Islands and along the coast of Rhode Island, but departing by midday Saturday.

It will be breezy though, with wind gusts in the 30 to 35 mph range, making for rough seas. A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for the coastal waters this weekend, along with a Gale Watch.

However, the tradeoff for a complete washout is that we will have thicker clouds and scattered showers, as highs Saturday struggle to reach the mid-70s. The further north and west you are, the better chances for more sunshine and drier weather for the entire weekend.

Sunday remains one of the best beach days of this summer, as high pressure locks in mainly sunny skies and dry air in place. Highs top out in the low 70s, and sunscreen is a must as you head outdoors.

Fair weather holds on through much of next week, with highs topping into the mid- to upper-80s by midweek. Get all the details in the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-day forecast on NBC Boston and necn.