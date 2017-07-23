Rain To Bring in the Work Week

We have another mini summertime nor'easter to start off our work week.

Or, not a very nice day to start a vacation week either.

Rain is heavy at times starting early in the morning, subsiding a bit or tapering to fog and drizzle with showers during the afternoon.

Rainfall rates in excess of two inches or more per hour are possible in southern and western New England.

The state of Maine misses the brunt of the action.

Rainfall totals for most of the region will be in the range of 1 to 3 inches, but could all happen very quickly so there's a possibility for flash flooding, especially the first part of the day through early afternoon.

Wind from the northeast is likely gusting 30 to 40 mph over the coastal waters of southern New England with minor erosion and perhaps some coastal flooding at times of high tide around midday and midnight.

Temperatures are about as cool as we get for this time of year with highs generally in the 60s.

Low-pressure moving south of Cape Cod pulls away and we likely have fog and drizzle for Monday night into early Tuesday with temperatures holding in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm as an upper level low pressure system passes over.

Much nicer weather returns for Wednesday is high pressure moves across with sunshine returning and high temperatures close to 80°.

Yet another front from Canada will push in on Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms later Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are more seasonable highs in the low 80s the second half of the week.

Next weekend is a challenging forecast as a front may stall with additional waves of low pressure south of New England, so we are either partly sunny with temperatures near 80, or it is wet. We will lean towards the 80° and mostly dry for now.