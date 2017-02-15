Raise Proposed For Next Maine Governor | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Raise Proposed For Next Maine Governor

The bill is set for a public hearing Wednesday morning.

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Maine has the nation's lowest salary for a governor and a lawmaker says it's time to boost it.

    Republican Rep. Bradlee Farrin is sponsoring a bill to raise the governor's salary from $70,000 to $150,000. The raise would start January 2019, so it wouldn't apply to Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

    The bill is set for a public hearing Wednesday morning.

    Farrin says Maine's chief executive is responsible for a more than $6 billion two-year budget and should be compensated accordingly. The lawmaker says the average salary nationwide is about $140,000.

    Other statehouse staffers make more than the governor, and Farrin says it's time to bring Maine into the twentieth century.

    Published 41 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices