Recreational marijuana supporters are planning a rally Friday at the Massachusetts State House after The Senate and the House both held informal sessions to push back store openings from January 2018 to later that summer.

Members of the Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition say the legislatures’ move to delay the opening of retail pot shops is "underhanded."

But according to the Boston Globe, only half-a dozen lawmakers were there to vote and approve the change.

More than 1.8 million Massachusetts residents voted for legal recreational marijuana, compared to about 1.5 million who voted against it. Marijuana possession and home-growing it became legal on Dec. 15; however, it is still illegal to sell it.

While Massachusetts Rep. Jim Lyons is on board with delaying the legal sale of marijuana, he is slamming his colleagues for passing it during an "informal session" that requires fewer lawmakers to be present.

Governor Charlie Baker still needs to sign off on the bill.